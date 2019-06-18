In Com Staff June 18 2019, 11.12 am June 18 2019, 11.12 am

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 17 June episode starts with Kunal alerting Sapan to not harm his brother. Abhir (Shaheer Sheikh) denied of ever handing over his land to him. Sapan told Abhir to call his mother. Mishty couldn't find Kunal, Kuhu and Abhir so she used the location tracker to find them. She informed the cops about the kidnapping. Sapan put the gun on Kuhu's head to which Kunal warned to leave her or else he will not spare Sapan. Mishty arrived at the secret spot.

Abhir spotted Mishty (Rhea Sharma) and pretended to sign the papers to distract Sapan. Meanwhile, Mishty tried to untie Kuhu but she started making noises. Mishty and Kuhu faked being in an argument to give Abhir a chance to attract Sapan. Prithvi, Abhir's friend, arrived there and attacked Sapan. Sapan got the gun but Mishty tried to snatch it away from him. Abhir hit Sapan and saved everyone.

Kuhu got a panic attack thinking about the previous event, Kunal calmed her down. Everyone headed back to home. Abhir was furious at Mishty but Mishty couldn't understand the reason. Mishty asked the reason for his angry to which Abhir replied that she didn't listen to him and put her life in danger. The written update of 17 June 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.