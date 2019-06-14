In Com Staff June 14 2019, 11.21 pm June 14 2019, 11.21 pm

Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 14 June episode starts with Mishty (Rhea Sharma) asking Abhir (Shaheer Sheikh) the reason for not telling her about the IT raid. Abhir answered that he did everything to help her family. Abhir said he takes care of people he cares about and that he cared about her. Mishty said she doesn’t feel worthy of this friendship. Abhir decided to resolve the dispute between Kunal and Mishty.

Mishty stopped her, on the other side; Kuhu told Kunal that they will always be friends. Kuhu thanked Kunal for helping them and tried to return the bracelet but Kunal insisted her to keep it. Abhir and Mishty spotted Kunal and Kuhu together.

Mishty saw that Kuhu has feelings for Kunal to which Abhir got excited. Mishty reminded Abhir that their relationship might cause more complications in their family relations. Mishty suggested they should see if Kunal felt the same. Abhir and Mishty plan to get them together.

In the morning, Abhir and Mishty found out that Kunal and Kuhu were kidnapped by the goons. Abhir decided to bring them back. The goons called up Mishty and demanded the school land in return of Kuhu and Kunal. Abhir reached out to Prithvi but the goons kidnapped Abhir as well. The written update of 14 June 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.