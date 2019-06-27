Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 27 June episode starts with Shweta planning to inform Kunal about Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishty's (Rhea Sharma) growing proximity. Kuhu checked on Kunal to see if he was alright. Kunal said sorry to Kuhu for leaving her alone. Shaurya spotted Mishty entering the gate to which she lied that she and Kuhu had gone for jogging. Parul wondered why Meenakshi was talking to Shweta. Parul asked Abir if everything was alright to which he said she had nothing to worry about.
Shweta called Kuhu and invited her for her birthday along with Kunal. Parul inquired Meenakshi about Shweta. Varsha told Shaurya that they should let Saurav meet with Kuhu instead of Mishty. Meenakshi revealed to Parul that she was talking to the Shweta who broke Kunal's heart. She asked Parul to trust her. Abir was informed that Shweta checked out of the hotel. Shweta called Mishty and told her she called her by mistake instead of Kuhu.
Mishty told Varsha that she should stay with Kuhu as she was not well. Mishty learned about Shweta's party and locked Kuhu in the room. Kunal informed Abir that he was going for a coffee with Kuhu. Mishty called up Abir and told him that Kunal and Juhu were going to Shweta's party. The written update of 27 June 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, watch how Kuhu learns that Shweta is Kunal’s ex-girlfriend. Stay tuned!Read More