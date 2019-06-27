In Com Staff June 27 2019, 11.55 pm June 27 2019, 11.55 pm

Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 27 June episode starts with Shweta planning to inform Kunal about Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishty's (Rhea Sharma) growing proximity. Kuhu checked on Kunal to see if he was alright. Kunal said sorry to Kuhu for leaving her alone. Shaurya spotted Mishty entering the gate to which she lied that she and Kuhu had gone for jogging. Parul wondered why Meenakshi was talking to Shweta. Parul asked Abir if everything was alright to which he said she had nothing to worry about.

Shweta called Kuhu and invited her for her birthday along with Kunal. Parul inquired Meenakshi about Shweta. Varsha told Shaurya that they should let Saurav meet with Kuhu instead of Mishty. Meenakshi revealed to Parul that she was talking to the Shweta who broke Kunal's heart. She asked Parul to trust her. Abir was informed that Shweta checked out of the hotel. Shweta called Mishty and told her she called her by mistake instead of Kuhu.