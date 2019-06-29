In Com Staff June 29 2019, 12.02 am June 29 2019, 12.02 am

Today’s Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 28 June episode starts with Kunal and Kuhu arriving at Shweta’s party. Mishti (Rhea Sharma) informed everyone about Kunal and Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) coming to her party. Everyone reunited with Kunal but he was shocked to see Shweta. Shweta revealed to Kuhu that she was Kunal’s ex-girlfriend. Kunal got furious at Kuhu for bringing him to Shweta’s party. Mishti blamed Shweta for being black-hearted. Shweta spilt drink on Mishty and Shweta instructed some boys to follow Mishty to the washroom.

Parul was upset with Meenakshi. But she convinced that whatever she was doing, it was for good. Parul was still not convinced. Kuhu got angry at Abir for hiding the truth about Shweta. Mishty got trapped the boys in the washroom. She tried to throw pepper spray at them but they managed to trap her inside. Abir entered the washroom and the guys moved away. Mishty heaved a sigh of relief upon seeing Abir.

Kuhu explained the whole situation to Kunal and he managed to forgive her and realized how different she was from Mishty. He spotted some people watching Abir and Mishty’s picture. He got upset about it and Shweta entered to add in the fire but Kuhu stopped her and they both had a face off. Kunal didn’t find anyone in the bathroom and thought the pictures were not real. Shweta sent some pictures to Meenakshi. Mishty started having feelings for Abir. The written update of 28 June 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.