In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.38 pm July 18 2019, 9.38 pm

Divyanka Tripathi is the lead actress in the ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ and this show, without a doubt, increased her fan following. She is the most desired Television actress in India. With her marvelous role as Ishita in Ye hai Mohabbatein and her ethnic attires, she grabbed the attention of the viewers instantly. She herself says that women can surely look sexy in a saree and she is one of the biggest examples of that.

However, saree is considered to be an old fashioned attire but as we see on television, Divyanka Tripathi looks no less than gorgeous in sarees. Divyanka has always carried out herself Flawlessly on-screen with saree. To all the viewers, she is the hottest lady adorning sarees in telly town. She is a total stunner when it comes to sarees. Her traditional saree looks are so eye-catching that one can’t help but ogle them again and again.