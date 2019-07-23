In Com Staff July 23 2019, 10.42 pm July 23 2019, 10.42 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's 23 July episode begins with Arijit viewing the new project with Bhallas. He answered a call suddenly and came in Karan’s sight. Karan identified the phone since he had given it to Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi). Arijit knew that Karan was suspecting him. He made an excuse and went from the conference hall. Karan wanted to know how Arijit got Ishita’s phone. He went after Arijit to know the truth. He thought where Arijit went. Arijit told Karan that he was still in the office. Karan told him that he couldn't find him, but was searching for the file.

He rushed to Mani and Ruhi. He told them that Arijit had Ishita’s phone. Mani didn’t think that it was good to suspect Arijit, who had helped them in Raman’s dream project. Karan got upset and wanted to meet Ishita. Mani asked him not to go. Karan told him that he felt restless and had to meet Ishita once to be sure that Ishita was safe and sound. Mani asked Karan to be careful when he went and not let the enemy doubt on their plans. Ruhi told Mani that she also wanted to go with Karan to clear the growing doubt. Karan worried for Ishita a lot. Mani permitted them to go. Karan and Ruhi met Sunita and asked her about Ishita. Sunita was threatened by Arijit. She lied to them that Ishita had left from the asylum to fulfil her motive. Karan told her that he felt Ishita was still here. He wanted to check the asylum. Sunita told him that Ishita had gone to work out her plan, she wasn’t here, but he could check if he wanted. Ruhi stopped Karan from doubting Sunita, who was Ishita’s childhood friend and a trustworthy person. She asked Ruhi not to trouble Sunita.

She took Karan home. Karan stayed unclear. Arijit thanked Sunita for her favour. She asked him the reason for his revenge. Arijit told Sunita that he wouldn’t reveal his intentions to her. He got angry at her. He didn’t want to fall in her trap. He behaved strangely. Sunita found him crazy. Karan and Ruhi told Yug and Aaliya that Sunita didn’t let them meet Ishita. They were stressed for Ishita. Karan told them that he was feeling tensed since he had seen the phone with Arijit. He made a plan to find out Arijit’s true intentions. Ruhi asked Karan and Yug to fight once again so that they could know Arijit’s true intentions. Arijit tortured Raman and didn’t let him drink water.