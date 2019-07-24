In Com Staff July 24 2019, 10.10 pm July 24 2019, 10.10 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's 24 July episode begins with Karan and Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) fighting with Yug and Aaliya, shocking Mani. They picked up a huge fight on a small topic intentionally. Mani tried to sort their fights. Arijit got happy seeing them. He told them that he was embarrassed to watch this. He went away. Mani apologized to Arijit. Karan laughed after Arijit got tricked. Mani asked Arijit to join him for launch. Mani didn’t want to doubt on Arijit so soon. Karan wanted to know if Arijit was really evil. He played the drama once again when Arijit came back to the cabin.

He told Ruhi that he would not tolerate Yug anymore. He didn’t want to help Bhallas. Arijit told Ruhi that Yug was really behaving strangely since he had become a project head. He offered a big project to Karan. Karan told him that he couldn’t accept the project. Ruhi told Arijit that Karan would take up the project since he wasn’t getting the due respect in Raman’s company. She freed Karan from the responsibility and asked him to join Arijit’s company. Ruhi understood that Arijit wanted to break Karan and Yug, and Karan’s doubt on Arijit was right. She continued the drama. Arijit liked Karan and Ruhi’s decision. He spoke further against Yug.

He thought he had trapped Karan by the attractive business offer. Ruhi felt Karan was deserving of better business opportunities. She thanked Arijit for his timely help. Ruhi told Mani that she would tell him everything about Arijit’s offer for Karan. Mani got a big shock. Simmi and Mihika suspected that Ishita was in some problem. They thought to go to the office and meet Karan so that Karan called up Ishita. They wanted to be sure that Ishita was fine. They felt Sunita was behaving weird. They reached the office and met Karan. They revealed about Sunita’s behaviour and the chit. Mani got worried for Ishita.