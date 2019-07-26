In Com Staff July 26 2019, 4.17 pm July 26 2019, 4.17 pm

Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 25 July episode begins with Arijit informing Sunita that he couldn’t afford to lose Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) since she was his enemy. He didn’t want Ishita to die so soon before knowing who her enemy was and what the motives for revenge were. He wanted Ishita and Raman (Karan Patel) to suffer a lot just thinking they made his family suffer. He didn’t reveal his revenge motives to Sunita even when she constantly asked him the reason for torturing Ishita so much. Sunita told him that Ishita might die by the overdose of drugs. She told Arijit that they had to make Ishita’s condition stable. She told him that Ishita was a noble person and she couldn’t harm anyone. He threatened her about her daughter. She told him that she didn’t want to know anything but just wanted her daughter to be fine.

Arijit told her that he would harm her daughter if she did not obey him. She tried to make Ishita conscious. She asked him to help her as well if he wanted to take his revenge. Arijit and Sunita got Ishita to consciousness. She told him that she can’t administer drugs to Ishita today, which could risk her life. He agreed to her but asked her not to act smart. Arijit didn’t want Sunita to help Ishita. Ruhi and Karan waited for Arijit at the restaurant. They wondered if Arijit doubted their plans. They waited for Arijit further. They wanted to trap Arijit and know his real motives. Arijit asked his assistant to inject drugs to Raman so that Raman suffered more.

Arijit didn’t turn up at the cafe. Karan called up Arijit and learned that Arijit wasn’t well. Karan told Ruhi that they would visit Arijit at his house by this excuse. Yug told them that Mani also didn’t know Arijit’s address and family. Mani told them that they should find about Arijit’s family background. He told Yug that he had some contacts in London and he would ask them to find about Arijit. Simmi and Mihika donated some things to get blessings for Ishita and Raman. Simmi wished that Ishita and Raman stayed safe and came back soon. Mani told Yug and Aaliya that Karan would have reached at Arijit’s address. He was worried if Arijit was really evil. Aaliya suggested that they should take help from Sudha, who was really smart and alert.