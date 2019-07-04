In Com Staff July 04 2019, 2.58 pm July 04 2019, 2.58 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 3 July episode begins with Karan comforting Ruhi and asking her not to break down this way. She told him that Raman (Karan Patel) couldn’t leave from their lives suddenly. He asked her to become Ishita’s strength and bring her out of the trauma. He told her that if Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) didn’t accept this for long, she would lose her stability. He asked her to be strong and talk to Ishita. Ruhi felt this was very difficult. Bhallas kept the mourning ceremony for Raman and cried. Ishita couldn’t believe why the family was not believing her and praying for Raman’s return. She asked them why they always wanted to oppose her. She threatened to kill herself if they were keener to cry for a dear one’s loss.

She told them that she would give them the reason to cry if they really wanted to cry. She told that Raman was very much alive and fine, since her heart was saying so. She asked them to have faith and just try to find Raman. She wanted them to be productive rather than breaking her courage. The family apologized to her and calmed her down. They stopped her from taking any wrong move. She told them that they had to understand her concern; else they would have to break her death news to Raman. Simmi stopped the family from angering Ishita more. She told Ishita that she also believed that Raman didn’t die; she was with her and her beliefs. She snatched the knife from Ishita and gave her sleeping pills again. Simmi told the family that Ishita had to accept Raman’s death; else Raman’s soul would not get peace. They tried to find some way to convince Ishita. They decided to behave normal and happy. Ishita was happy to see them behaving fine. Shagun told Ishita that her friend’s husband had died and her friend wasn’t accepting this shock.

Ishita asked Shagun if she was taunting her and putting her in the same situation. Shagun didn’t let her turn angry. She told Ishita that her friend needed her. She asked Ishita to accompany her. She thought to take Ishita to the doctor to get her treated. Ishita got a call from Shweta. She learned that investors were asking Bhalla Company to shut the project and return their money. Ishita told Shweta that she would speak to the investors, she wouldn’t let Raman’s dream project shut this way. She wanted to go to the office and talk to her investors. Mani and Karan accompanied her. They tried to explain the investors and bought some time. Raman’s enemy met them as a friend and misled them. He won Ishita’s confidence to take revenge on Bhallas.