In Com Staff June 27 2019, 7.33 pm June 27 2019, 7.33 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein the popular Star Plus show produced by Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for the wedding of Aliya (Krishna Mukherjee) with Yug (Abhishek Verma). Meanwhile, the love story of Karan (Reyaansh Vir Chadha) and Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) seems to be blossoming with time. And it looks as though the Bhalla family are in for some happy time. However, a big shock will rattle the Bhalla family.

As earlier reported, Raman (Karan Patel) will go missing after the flight he boarded will have a midair accident. The family will hunt for his whereabouts but he will not be found anywhere. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) will simply refuse to accept that Raman is no more. There will be huge drama over the accident and Raman going missing which will garner eyeballs in the coming track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

So where is Raman? What is wrong with him? We decided to do a poll on the same. So here are your options…

Raman is dead in the plane mishap

Raman will come back but has lost memory

There is some secret behind Raman’s disappearance

Raman is fine and will be back soon

So get in and cast your vote here….

What is wrong with Raman?