In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.30 pm July 12 2019, 9.30 pm

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein the popular Star Plus show, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is seeing some big drama with Raman (Karan Patel) presumed to be dead and the family of Bhallas going through innumerable problems. While every relationship is at stake, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) has not yet accepted the fact that Raman is dead. She is of the strong opinion that Raman will come back. However, the truth remains that Ishita is certainly breaking from within. And seeing her family getting into tangles at the drop of a hat, Ishita is pained even more as of now. At this juncture, we wonder what will happen to the Bhalla family and what will Ishita do next?

We decided to put up a poll idea with relevant options which we deem might happen in the show in the near future. So how do you think Ishita will react to the problems the Bhallas face?

Here are some options before you.

#1 Ishita might get a sniff about Raman’s whereabouts and she will go all out to look for him

#2 Ishita might go weak in health and will get bed-ridden

#3 Ishita might accept that Raman is dead and will become a strong independent woman taking care of her family