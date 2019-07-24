In Com Staff July 24 2019, 10.58 pm July 24 2019, 10.58 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 24 July episode starts with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) thinking of Naira (Shivangi Joshi). He thinks of her all day. He wishes for her to be a part of his past and future. He cries noticing the frog soft toy. He is unable to forget Naira and give her place to anyone in his life. He doesn’t want to marry Vedika. He just wants to live in Naira’s memories. Kartik stays alone in a dark room mourning. On the other hand, Naira worries that she needs a medical card to get her medical history.

She doesn’t have her medical card and wonders how she should get it to get the reports in time. She knows that she can't go back home as that would lead to her family knowing that she is still alive. She remembers that Kartik had stored all her reports on the mail. She checks the mail to get the reports. She wishes that the mail is still working. She logs into the mail to get the reports and feels happy to get the reports. Vansh feels happy about Kartik getting married to Vedika. He tells Kartik that he is eager to dance a lot in their marriage.

Vansh tells him about the mail notification. Kartik feels surprised knowing this. He checks the mail and wonders who could have logged into the mail. He remembers that Naira knew the account details. He seeks help from his friend to track the IP location and rushes there. He gets restless and hopes that maybe Naira is alive. Bhabhimaa, Suwarna and Gayu miss Naira and remove her belongings from Kartik’s room. They talk about Naira and the past. Vedika finds them crying and asks them not to remove the belongings knowing Naira’s importance in their lives.