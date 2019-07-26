In Com Staff July 26 2019, 4.23 pm July 26 2019, 4.23 pm

Today's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25 July episode starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) spending some time with Kairav. She hoped that everything was fine. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) found a lady in the footage. He thought who the lady was, who was accessing his email. He didn’t see Naira’s face. He wanted to know about the lady’s identity. He tried hard to gain information, but could not learn anything. He got restless to find out about her. The manager told him that he can’t help him further in this matter. Manager asked Kartik if he had visited here before and accessed his id.

Kartik was worried and thought how could anyone know his password. Vedika told Dadi that she was going to meet her friend and invited her in the engagement. Dadi was happy to see Vedika happy. Suwarna was worried for Vedika’s hope of getting bigger day by day. Bhabhimaa got gifts for Vedika. She became Vedika’s Maayka. Gayu got rude towards Vedika. She was upset that the family doesn’t value her. Vedika didn’t have many friends. Naira and Kairav had fun moments. Naira got the appointment finally.

She didn’t know that the doctor was Vedika’s friend. Vedika talked to her friend, who asked her to get her fiance along with her. Vedika asked Kartik to accompany her to the hospital. Vedika told him that Pallavi was her childhood friend. She was excited to meet her after a long time. Vedika knew Kartik had come unwillingly on Dadi’s saying. He told her that he was okay with it. Vedika and Kartik met Pallavi at the hospital and invited her for the engagement. Pallavi was glad to meet Kartik. Pallavi and Vedika cherished their childhood memories. Kartik got bored and went out. Kairav got his check-up done. He happened to spot Kartik there and shouted to stop him. Kairav ran to Kartik and got blocked by the glass structure.

Kartik didn’t hear him. Naira got to see Kartik. Vedika slipped down. Kartik held her and they happened to get close. Naira got upset on seeing them. She got emotional. She thought Kartik was going to marry Vedika. She didn’t know how to react. She hid from Kartik. Kairav wanted to meet his dad. He asked Naira to take him to Kartik and make them meet well. He told her that his dad had come just to meet him. Naira cried seeing his high hopes. Kairav got stubborn that he had to spend time with Kartik. He didn’t want to get away from coming so close to him in Udaipur. He asked Naira if Kartik knew that they were in Udaipur. He wanted to know why Kartik didn’t come to meet them on his own. Naira told him that Kartik wasn’t brave to see his son getting an injection. She made stories of Kartik. She told him that Kartik worried in fear on seeing the injection.

Kairav laughed and told her that he will not call Kartik to the doctor’s cabin. He couldn’t see his dad in fear. They went and met Pallavi. Naira wanted to know if everything was fine with Kairav. She got to see Vedika and Kartik’s wedding invite. She was shocked and upset. Kartik felt he had left something important back in the hospital. He left for home, unaware that Kairav was close. Vansh and Kairav met at the mall and became friends. Kairav got to see Kartik’s picture and told him that Kartik was his dad. Vansh asked Kairav to prove to him that Kartik was his dad. He took Kairav to Goenka house. Kairav got a grand welcome in the family, who didn’t know that he was really Kartik’s son. Naira reached Goenka house secretly to pick Kairav. She saw Kartik’s engagement with Vedika and was completely heartbroken. The written update of 25 July 2019 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode full story ends here.