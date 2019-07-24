In Com Staff July 24 2019, 7.30 pm July 24 2019, 7.30 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kartik is getting married to Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) in few days time and the Goenka house looks forward to happiness coming back in Kartik’s life again.

Meanwhile, Kairav gets yet another attack which put his life under severe threat. The doctors suspect a brain ailment that has been passed on from mother to son (Naira to Kairav) and wants Naira’s medical reports immediately. Hence, Naira returns to Udaipur along with Kairav.

We earlier reported about, Kairav and Naira coming to the hospital in Udaipur to take the reports when Kairav notices Kartik too being in the same hospital. Kartik and Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) have come to the hospital to invite the doctor who is a friend, for their wedding. At the same time, Kairav notices Kartik and follows him and reach the Goenka house.

In the upcoming episode, the Goenka family would be at a temple for some holy activity. On the other hand, Naira too will visit the same temple. Kartik and Naira would be close but yet again their reunion will happen or not that time will tell.

Loyal viewers have been waiting to see the much-awaited reunion of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). So will the audience get to see their reunion? What will happen next?