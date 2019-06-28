In Com Staff June 28 2019, 9.37 pm June 28 2019, 9.37 pm

Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced Director’s Kut, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns.

As per the plot, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) son Kairav (Shaurya Shah) goes missing from his school as he decides to go to Udaipur to meet his father on Father’s Day. However, Kartik goes to Goa and meets Kairav. Kairav is about to meet with an accident but Kartik manages to save him. Soon, the boy calls Kartik his father and the two connect quickly. They play hide and seek game and bond like father and son.

Furthermore, Kartik safely takes Kairav to his house. After making him sleep, Kartik leaves the house. Soon, Naira comes and sees Kairav sleeping. Naira sees a jacket on Kairav which is of Kartik. She senses his presence and misses him.

We earlier reported about Kairav excitedly talking about his father. He also tells Naira about Kartik and the happy moments that they spent together. Soon, he tells her to take him along to meet Kartik. Naira, who loves her son immensely, agrees to take her son to meet Kartik. They go to a park wherein Kairav runs and hugs Kartik. However, this turns out to be a dream sequence.

Now, in the coming drama, the audience will witness Dadi and Vedika, who have come along with Kartik for the exhibition in Goa, will tell Kartik to book the tickets for Udaipur. However, Kartik, who wants to spend more time with Kairav, will refuse to book the tickets.

How will Kartik handle the situation? We buzzed the actors but they were busy shooting.