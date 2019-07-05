In Com Staff July 05 2019, 9.19 pm July 05 2019, 9.19 pm

Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Director’s Kut is trying to impress the audience with intriguing drama. We earlier reported about Naira revealing the major truth to his son. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) comes home and sees Kairav (Shaurya Shah) playing along with Kartik. She breakdowns to see as Kartik is Kairav's real father. She looks at them from a distance. During the drama, she also has a dream wherein Kartik, Kairav and Naira are happily living with each other and enjoying some cute moments. Soon, Kartik leaves the place. Naira comes and reveals to Kairav that Kartik is his real father.

Later, Naira finally decides to meet Kartik and tell him about their son. She goes and meets Kartik who is shocked to see Naira. Naira reveals that Kairav is their son. After listening to the truth, Kartik gets angry. He blames Naira for destroying his life by hiding the truth. Naira tries to explain to him but he refuses to listen to her and bangs the door on her face. It turns out to be Naira’s dream.

Now, in the upcoming drama, Kartik will stay back in Goa due to some work, while Vedika and Dadi would leave for Udaipur. Later, he would miss Kairav and will go to meet him. He would find him alone in the house. Meanwhile, Liza will enter the house. Kartik will yell at Liza stating why is Kairav’s mom not there with him. Kartik will also call her irresponsible towards her child. Meanwhile, Naira would be seeing it all through the window and would cry.