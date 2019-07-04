In Com Staff July 04 2019, 7.36 pm July 04 2019, 7.36 pm

Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced Director’s Kut has been coming up with a perfect blend of drama and suspense in its recent episodes.

As per the plot, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Vedika enter the exhibition. During the exhibition, a man spots a bomb and inform all. Soon, people get scared and run here and there to save their lives. Amidst the entire drama, Naira looks for him. Soon, she sees a glimpse of Kartik through a mirror.

We earlier reported about Naira revealing the major truth to his son. Naira (Shivangi Joshi) comes home and see Kairav (Shaurya Shah) playing along with Kartik. She breakdowns to see that Kairav who assume Kartik as his father is his real father. She looks them from a distance. During the drama, she also sees a dream wherein Kartik, Kairav and Naira are happily leaving with each other and enjoying some cute moments. Soon, Kartik leaves the place. Naira comes and reveals to Kairav that Kartik is his real father.

Now, an interesting track is going to unfold in the upcoming episodes. Shares a source, “Naira will finally decide to meet Kartik and tell him about their son. Soon, she will go and meet Kartik. The boy will be shocked to see Naira. Naira will reveal that Kairav is their son. After listening to the truth, Kartik will get angry. He would blame Naira for destroying his life by hiding the truth. Naira would try to explain him. However, he would refuse to listen to him and would bang the door on her.”

OMG!

Well, if sources are to be believed, this would be Naira’s dream. Will she tell Kartik the truth? We buzzed actors but could not get through for a comment.