In Com Staff July 24 2019, 9.21 pm July 24 2019, 9.21 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut, is seeing huge drama over the possible reunion of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi). As we know, there is a big drama to unfold over the illness of Kairav who keeps falling unconscious now and then. Naira has come to Udaipur to collect her medical reports to rule out any major illness in her kid.

At this juncture, there will be a huge sequence wherein the Goenkas and Naira will come to a particular temple to offer prayers. As usual, there will be quite a lot of hit and miss sequences between Kartik and Naira. However, an unexpected twist will surface when Aditya (Romit Sharma), the ex-husband of Kirti (Mohena Kumari) will come to the same temple.

As we know, Aditya has had a bad relationship with both Kartik and Naira before. And in the temple, Aditya will spot Naira and Naira will see him too. OMG!! Naira will immediately try to run away from the spot. Knowing that Aditya has always created problems for Kartik and Naira, what will he be up to now?