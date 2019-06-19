In Com Staff June 19 2019, 11.44 pm June 19 2019, 11.44 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut has finally opened up on the kind of misunderstanding that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) faced just before their separation.

We have earlier informed our readers about the flashback shown wherein Kartik and Mihir (Khushwant Walia) would have an argument.

We said about the incident happening soon in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Naira’s death wherein Kartik and Mihir would be seen arguing about the thoughts that they have. Well, we now further inform you that Naira would also be witness to this major conversation between Kartik and Mihir.

Naira who would have survived the accident, when her family would think that she has died, will come back home at the same time when Kartik would be arguing with Mihir.

Oh well!! Naira will listen to Kartik’s angry talk that Mihir was responsible for their break-up. Naira will immediately construct the thought in her mind that Kartik has doubts on her and she would feel really upset and let down.

She will walk out from the place, having decided that she will get out of Kartik’s life and live her own life.

As per a reliable source, “Soon after Naira would move out of the place, Kartik will further explain it to Mihir that he never doubted on Naira’s behaviour or acts. He was never thoughtful of her getting close to him. But it was the spur of the moment reactions that ruined their relationship.”

However, Naira would have gone and will not hear this part.

Oh well!! At least the loyal viewers of the show know now that Kartik has a clear mind towards Naira and never doubted on her.

Phew!! If only Kartik and Naira would meet now in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai…