In Com Staff June 24 2019, 9.47 pm June 24 2019, 9.47 pm

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the popular Star Plus show, produced by Director’s Kut has had a flourishing journey and holds the credit of being the longest-running GEC show on Indian TV. Well, the show has had quite a lot of prominent phases in its storyline wherein viewers have felt the connection with the realistic tale of it.

The story began with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, playing Akshara and Naitik, the love birds who started their marital life from a phase where they knew nothing about each other to the point where they became inseparable. The story then branched out into their journey ahead wherein they had a baby girl Naira. The various leaps in the story did well giving the viewers more promise in the storyline. However, the show also had its shocking developments.

The exit of Karan Mehra from the show was surely not expected. The character of Naitik had offered the audience great visual treats. And Hina and Karan’s pairing had, in fact, has taken the show to the top. Post Karan’s exit, Hina, the strongest pillar in the cast, bid adieu and this came as a huge blow to the show.

However, at all the difficult times, the writing team and the creative team have handled the mantle really well, by coming up with really strong and powerful scripts. The entry of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as the new generation leads, Kartik and Naira, was only the start to a long second innings for the show. Popularly known as Kaira, Kartik and Naira reached the peak of popularity and have now completed 300 odd episodes as the lead pair.

The story has now yet again taken an interesting leap taking their life ahead, with the entry of their son Kairav. The boy has in quick time become a favourite character for the audience, and the story is intricately poised with Kairav trying to unite Kartik and Naira.

