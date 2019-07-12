In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.27 pm July 12 2019, 9.27 pm

Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced Director’s Kut, is trying to impress the audience with some intriguing drama. Now, we are hearing that a very interesting track is going to unfold in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) stays back in Goa due to some reasons. While Vedika and Dadi leave for Udaipur. Later, he misses Kairav and goes to meet him. Kairav is alone in the house. Kartik meets him. Meanwhile, Liza enters the house. Kartik yells at Liza stating why is Kairav’s mom not there with him. Kartik also calls her irresponsible towards her child. Meanwhile, Chachu sees Naira in Goa. He gets shocked and surprised. He also goes to meet Kartik. However, he doesn’t reveal the truth.

The audience witnessed Kartik and Naira’s hit and miss moments. He comes to Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) house and asks for help. He calls someone and informs them about his whereabouts. However, the audience also notices Kartik witnessing Naira’s face in the mirror. Again, they fail to meet each other. Later, Dadi suffers a heart attack. Hence, Kartik immediately leaves for Udaipur. He drops a message for Kairav. Naira learns about Dadi’s deteriorating condition. She thinks about her past memories and happy times with Dadi.