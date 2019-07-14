In Com Staff July 14 2019, 3.42 pm July 14 2019, 3.42 pm

Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. The show never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) stays back in Goa due to some work and Vedika and Dadi leave for Udaipur. Later, Kartik misses Kairav and goes to meet him. Kairav is alone in the house. Kartik meets him. Meanwhile, Liza enters the house. Kartik yells at Liza asking why Kairav’s mom is not there with him. Kartik also calls her irresponsible towards her child. Meanwhile, Chachu sees Naira in Goa. He gets shocked and surprised. He also goes to meet Kartik. However, he doesn’t reveal the truth.

The audience witnessed Kartik and Naira’s hit and miss moments. Kartik comes to Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) house and asks for help. He calls someone and informs them about his whereabouts. However, the audience also notices Kartik witnessing Naira’s face in the mirror. Again, they fail to meet each other. Later, Dadi suffers a heart attack. Hence, Kartik immediately leaves for Udaipur. He drops a message for Kairav. Naira learns about Dadi’s deteriorating condition. She thinks about her past memories and happy times with Dadi. Naira finally decides to come to Udaipur along with Kairav. Dadi’s heart attack news shattered Naira and hence she plans to return to Udaipur.

Now, in the drama, the audience will witness a new celebration on the show. Adds the source, “The Goenka family will celebrate the festival of Sawan Milni wherein all the ladies will dress up and enjoy the festivity. They would dance, sing songs and make merry. Amidst Dadi’s ill health, this celebration will bring happiness in the family.” Will Naira land in the house on the day of the celebration? The audience will have to wait and watch!

We buzzed actors but could not get through for a comment. Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.