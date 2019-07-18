In Com Staff July 18 2019, 11.03 pm July 18 2019, 11.03 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 18 July episode starts with Kunal putting the blame on Mishti (Rhea Sharma) for ruining the party. Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) defended her and said Mishti would not do anything to break their relation. Mishti got upset and left without answering. Kunal got angry and said to Kuhu that they should call off the wedding. He said his mother was getting insulted because of Mishti. Kuhu told him not to decide without thinking.

She said Mishti was just a charity case and not her family. Abir knew Mishti was innocent and it was all Meenakshi’s plan. Mishti decided to leave but Varsha told her to apologize. When she denied, Kuhu pleaded her to apologize. She decided to leave but Abir stopped her. She went to apologize to Meenakshi and thank her for saving Kuhu and Kunal’s relation. Vishambhar came and said anybody could make a mistake that didn’t mean they had to apologise.

Mishti decided to leave the party. Meenakshi enquired about her. Vishambhar told her that Kunal wanted Mishti to apologize to her. Mishti reached home and found out that Abir was driving her car. Meenakshi blamed Kunal for creating a scene while he told his mother that Kuhu didn’t consider Mishti her family. The written update of 18 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.