Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 19 July episode starts with Kunal telling Meenakshi that Kuhu didn't feel any sisterly love for Mishti (Rhea Sharma). On the other hand, Mishti told Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) that Kuhu was her family. Mishti confessed she apologized to Abir as he had done a lot for her. Meenakshi wanted to text Kuhu's loyalty towards Mishti. Mishti was preparing coffee for Abir while he came there and teased her.
They both shared playful moments in an empty house. Meenakshi insisted on doing the engagement on the next day which left Vishambhar confused. Kunal tried to make him understand. Abir and Mishti promised to be there for each other. Kunal apologized to Vishambhar for yelling at Mishti and promised to keep Kuhu happy. Parul caught Kunal and Meenakshi sharing cryptic expressions and got suspicious.
Varsha wanted Mishti to stay away from the rituals but stopped when she saw her sleeping. Misti was awake and heard everything. Parul assured Meenakshi that Kuhu was nice girl. Meenakshi told her to keep a secret for the family. Abir heard everything. Mishti tried to reconcile with Kuhu but Kuhu ignored her. The written update of 19 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.Read More