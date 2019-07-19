In Com Staff July 19 2019, 11.19 pm July 19 2019, 11.19 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 19 July episode starts with Kunal telling Meenakshi that Kuhu didn't feel any sisterly love for Mishti (Rhea Sharma). On the other hand, Mishti told Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) that Kuhu was her family. Mishti confessed she apologized to Abir as he had done a lot for her. Meenakshi wanted to text Kuhu's loyalty towards Mishti. Mishti was preparing coffee for Abir while he came there and teased her.

They both shared playful moments in an empty house. Meenakshi insisted on doing the engagement on the next day which left Vishambhar confused. Kunal tried to make him understand. Abir and Mishti promised to be there for each other. Kunal apologized to Vishambhar for yelling at Mishti and promised to keep Kuhu happy. Parul caught Kunal and Meenakshi sharing cryptic expressions and got suspicious.