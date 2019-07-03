In Com Staff July 03 2019, 6.34 pm July 03 2019, 6.34 pm

Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 2 July episode starts with Kuhu confessing to Mishty (Rhea Sharma) that she will never receive the love she wanted. Mishty got sad remembering Abir. Kunal told Meenakshi that Abir loved Mishty but Meenakshi didn't want to believe it. Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishty couldn't stop thinking about each other. Meenakshi got angry and slapped Kunal. She was sure that Abir could never break her trust. Soon, she realized how blind she had been and couldn't see the truth. Kunal blamed himself for getting Mishty involved in their lives. Meenakshi accused Mishty for playing with her sons' hearts and decided to plan against her. Meanwhile, Mishty and Abir talked on video call and Abir learned that her family came to know about Kuhu and Kunal.

Kuhu informed Kunal that she had to meet a guy for her marriage. Kunal told her to obey her mother's wish. Meanwhile, Abir was positive to tell Kunal about Kuhu’s feelings. They started arguing. Meenakshi planned to use Kuhu to keep Mishty and Abir distant. Mishty got excited to know that Kunal was ready to meet Kuhu but she got upset with Kuhu's rude behaviour.

Meenakshi was upset to learn Abir's feelings towards Mishty as she was afraid to lose her son. Kuhu confessed to Kunal that she was confused about her feelings. She got more upset when Kunal called them just friends. She professed her love for him and Meenakshi heard everything through the microphone. Kuhu got disappointed when Kunal couldn't reciprocate and started leaving but Kunal stopped her. Meenakshi start planning evil schemes against the Maheshwaris. Kunal told Kuhu to give him some time to talk to his mother.