Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 22 July episode starts with Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) enquiring Yashpal about his mother and aunt keeping some secrets. Yashpal said they both were best friends and had some secrets. Kunal called Kuhu and tried to symbolize Mishti’s (Rhea Sharma) intentions as business strategies. Kuhu agreed to his comparisons.

Yashpal told Abir to concentrate on love rather than adult things. He gave him various ideas to express his love for Mishti. At the Maheshwari house, everybody was preparing for Kuhu’s engagement while Mishti was ready to go outside. Abir called Vishambhar and asked to send Mishti for an hour to do some NGO work. Vishambhar got mad at everyone including Varsha and Jasmeet.

He further said they had always behaved like Mishti was an outsider. Shweta called at Rajvansh house and Parul received the call. Kunal was standing right behind her and felt weird to hear the name Shweta. Meenakshi came and handled the situation. Mishti was upset in the NGO when Vishambhar visited her.

He said he didn’t like she left the rituals and told her to come with him. Varsha welcomed her future son-in-law. Kuhu wondered if Mishti liked Abir while Mishti said she didn’t like anyone. Abir overheard her and came in the room to give the bracelet to her. The written update of 22 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.