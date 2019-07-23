In Com Staff July 23 2019, 10.39 pm July 23 2019, 10.39 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 23 July episode starts with Abir (Shaheer Shaikh) handing over the bracelet to Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and apologizing. She was mad at him and decided to never seek for his help. Abir said to Mishty to understand the love and respect Vishambhar had for her. He asked her about her feelings again. Everybody was performing the rituals of Kuhu and Kunal’s engagement.

Kunal wondered where Abir was. Meenakshi said she would call Mishti downstairs. Mishti and Abir continued their discussion. Abir wanted Mishti to wear his bracelet while Mishti challenged him to make her wear the bracelet only then would she answer his questions. Mishti pushed Abir away before Meenakshi arrived. Rituals for the engagement started at the Maheshwari house while Abir and Mishti continued had playfull moments through their eyes.

Kunal received a text and went out. Abir got upset with Mishti for mocking him but returned to tie the bracelet in her hand. They shared cute moments together. They both saw Kunal and Shweta hugging from the window. Kuhu also spotted this. Kunal started shouting at Shweta and told her to stay away.

Shweta started mocking Kuhu but she gave her a bracelet instead and warned her before leaving. Shweta continued to cling to Kunal and kissed him before leaving. Mishti wanted to handle the situation.