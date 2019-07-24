In Com Staff July 24 2019, 10.15 pm July 24 2019, 10.15 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's 24 July episode starts with Kunal going with Abir (Shaheer Shaikh). Yashpal wanted Parul to give the engagement ring to Kunal. Kunal and Kuhu performed the engagement rituals while Abir and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) continued gesture lovingly at each other. Yashpal started to announce something about Abir and Mishti which shocked everyone.

To everyone’s relief, he announced Mishti and Abir should take care of the Sangeet arrangements. Mishti and Abir talked over a video call. Abir said he would think about his question and that she had to answer. Kunal thanked Kuhu for trusting him. He told her that somebody was blackmailing him of leaking his and Shweta’s pictures.

Kunal said Mishti was the one who was blackmailing him. Kuhu didn’t believe him at first but Kunal got successful at convincing her. Parul confronted Meenakshi about planning to break Kuhu and Kunal’s relation. Meenakshi talked to Shweta about finding some guy. Kunal emotionally blackmailed Kuhu about obeying him. Next morning, Vishambhar received the photographs of Kunal and Shweta. He asked Abir about the girl. The written update of 24 July 2019 Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke episode full story ends.