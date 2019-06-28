In Com Staff June 28 2019, 9.50 pm June 28 2019, 9.50 pm

Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, produced Director’s Kut, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The high voltage drama is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes. Audience recently saw a huge drama at the birthday party of Shweta (Palak Purswani). Shweta invited everyone including Kunal (Ritvik Arora), Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam), Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma).

We earlier reported about Shweta creating a tricky situation for Abir and Mishti wherein they were really close, and Shweta got their pictures clicked. Later, she circulated the same to all in the party thus making Abir and Mishti really embarrassed. Now, in the coming episode, Abir will get stuck amidst a major problem.

Shares a source, “There will be a major thunderstorm in the city. Soon, Mishti will start worrying about Abir as she would not find him around. She will ask about his whereabouts. However, no one would know about him in the office. The girl would start worrying as the storm would be very dangerous.”

What will happen next? Will Mishti risk her life for Abir? Will Mishti manage to find Abir and manage to save him?

There a lot of questions in the minds of the viewers to get the answers they would have to watch the show and enjoy the drama.