In Com Staff July 15 2019, 8.47 pm July 15 2019, 8.47 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke the Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut is seeing huge drama over the alliance of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) that is going to happen. While Meenakshi has been trying to manipulate and use Kunal to separate Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma), Abir and Mishti seem to have realised their love for each other finally. With the wedding being fixed of Kunal and Kuhu, the Rajvansh family is hosting a grand party to celebrate the union.

Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) and the Rajvansh family have called in for a party before the engagement to rejoice and celebrate the moment. However, there will be drama over the Maheshwaris not turning up for the party. Yes, you heard it right.

There will be some confusion over the date fixed for the party and the Maheshwari family would understand that the party would be happening the next day, but it will be organised on the same day. The Rajvansh family will feel bad and humiliated with the guests turning up, but the family with which the alliance is finalised not coming on time.

What will Abir do to set things right? Will things again get bad between the Rajvansh family and Maheshwaris?

We buzzed actors of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, but could not get through to them. Also, do drop in your thoughts on how you like this particular track in your favourite show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.