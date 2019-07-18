Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana gets surprised by wife Tahira Kashyap in the most adorable way!

Bollywood

Sadak 2: Aditya Roy Kapur tags Mahesh Bhatt as a 'ringmaster’ in his latest post

  3. Television
Read More
back
AbirDirector's KutKaveri PriyamKuhuKunalMishtiPalak PurswaniRhea SharmaRitvik AroraShaheer SheikhShwetastar plusYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar KeYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke next trackYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke next updateYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoilerYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke story trackYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke storylineYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke trackYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke updateYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke written update
nextSuper Dancer Chapter 3’s Dhairya Tandon comes onboard for Vighnaharta Ganesh

within