In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.40 pm July 18 2019, 9.40 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut, has been slowly and steadily rising in numbers and is now a sure shot contender to getting into the top shows very soon. The drama in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is top-notch at the moment with the story line headed towards the engagement of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam). However, as reported by us, the entry of Shweta (Palak Purswani) again in Kunal’s life just before the engagement was something really fishy.

We wrote about how Shweta hugged and even kissed Kunal thus showing her love for him. Now there will be huge drama with someone clicking these pictures and blackmailing Kunal. Kunal will be under severe stress and when Kuhu will get to know of it, Kunal will tell Kuhu about the person responsible for it. As per a reliable source, “Kunal will tell Kuhu about Mishti being the one who clicked the pictures and is making life miserable for him now.”

Kunal will explain it to Kuhu that since Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) forced Mishti to apologize, Mishti was already boiling with anger. All of this has resulted in Mishti taking such a step.