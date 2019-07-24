In Com Staff July 24 2019, 5.47 pm July 24 2019, 5.47 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut, has seen good enough drama over the engagement of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam). We have kept our readers abreast with all the news and updates from the storyline of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

We earlier wrote about how Mishti (Rhea Sharma) caught Kuhu red-handed when she was talking to Kunal over the phone where she was indicating to send the mail to Mishti.

Now Kunal will overhear the talk between Kuhu and Mishti and he will get to understand that Kuhu has been caught in her act. He will get tensed on whether Kuhu will open up on the fact that it is just a ploy and the main game here is being played by Kunal and Meenakshi (Rupal Patel).

In order to stop her from doing so, Kunal will rush to the Maheshwari house and will ask the family to let Kuhu come out with him for an appointment at the spa. Saying this, he will take Kuhu out before she will open her mouth.

Kunal will have a huge showdown with Kuhu wherein he will yell at her silly behaviour and will warn her to not take their names. Kuhu will be deeply saddened and will not know what to do.

Will Mishti get to know of Kunal and Meenakshi’s plan?

We buzzed the actors associated with the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke but could not get through for comments.