In Com Staff July 10 2019, 10.22 pm July 10 2019, 10.22 pm

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut, has seen huge drama eventually resulting in Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) finally accepting the alliance of Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam). As reported earlier, Meenakshi talked to both the families, asking them to forget the past and start relationships afresh and bond well. She also said that her son Kunal in love and she will now want him to be settled.

We also wrote how the Rajvansh family hosting a grand party before starting with the pre-wedding rituals. However, there will be huge drama there as Meenakshi will get to know of Mishti (Rhea Sharma) telling someone about her sister Kuhu getting married to Kunal after she had refused to marry him. Meenakshi will state that she did not like the way Mishti talked and she will want Mishti to apologise for all that she said.

According to a reliable source, “This will be the major drama play out at the party wherein all will be in a happy mood.”As reported earlier, Kunal too seems to have no genuine idea of marrying Kuhu. But he seems to be playing along with his mother as he very much hates the fact that Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) is getting closer to Mishti, the girl who rejected him.