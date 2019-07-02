In Com Staff July 02 2019, 11.01 pm July 02 2019, 11.01 pm

Star Plus popular show YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai produced Director’s Kut never fails to impress the audience with its exciting twists and turns.

YehRishtaKyaKehlataHaiKartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira’s (Shivangi Joshi) son Kairav (Shaurya Shah) goes missing from his school as he decides to go to Udaipur to meet his father on Father’s Day. However, Kartikcomes Goa and meet Kairav. Kairav is about to meet with an accident but Kartik manages to save him. Soon, the boy calls Kartik his father and the two connect quickly. They play hide and seek game and bond like father and son.

Furthermore, Kartik safely takes Kairav to his house. After making him sleep, Kartik leaves the house. Soon, Naira comes and sees Kairav sleeping. Naira sees a jacket on Kairav which is of Kartik. She senses his presence and misses him.

We earlier reported about Kairav excitedly talking about his father. He also tells Naira about Kartik and the happy moments that they spent together. Soon, he tells her to take him along to meet Kartik. Naira, who loves her son immensely agrees to take her son to meet Kartik. They go to a park wherein Kairav runs and hugs Kartik. However, this turns out to be a dream sequence.

The audience witnessed Dadi and Vedika, who have come along with Kartik for the exhibition in Goa, tells Kartik to book the tickets for Udaipur. However, Kartik, who wants to spend more time with Kairav refuses to book the tickets.

Now, as per the precap of the show, Kartik and Vedika come for the exhibition. Naira, who is also present at the exhibition is busy in a few preparations. Soon, she turns around and on the other side,Kartik and Vedika enter the premises. Naira looks shocked.

In the coming episode, audience will notice a huge drama wherein a man will spot a bomb and inform all. Soon, people will get scared and run here and there to save their lives. Amidst the entire drama, Kartik and Vedika will find Dadi. Meanwhile, Kairav will also get lost. Naira will look for him. Soon, she will witness Kartik through a mirror.

OMG! Will the two finally meet each other?