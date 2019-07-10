In Com Staff July 10 2019, 11.23 pm July 10 2019, 11.23 pm

Today's Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna 10 July episode begins with Kabir going to the office on his first and getting mocked by Chopra for his clothes. Pooja (Shrenu Parikh) entered and threw his uniform at him. She taunted him for being a measly worker and walked over his uniform. Chopra ordered Chacha to teach Kabir the work. The employees were distraught seeing their former boss in such condition. Kabir asked them to treat him equally like them. Later, Chopra came in and insulted Chacha and Kabir warned him to not insult anyone and respect them.

Chopra made a move to hit Chacha but Kabir interrupted him and pushed him down to the ground. Chopra complained Pooja about it but instead, Pooja asked Chopra to apologise and asked Chacha to follow the company rules. Kabir was impressed with Pooja. She later showed her true motive when Chacha came to apologise and she turned on the good side. When Amma came to visit Pooja, she told her about her concerns of Kabir’s ill motives.

Rani came to visit the company and learned that Kabir was working there. She got upset with Pooja and wished to give a better position at her firm. She came to visit Kabir but he ignored her. She tried to attempt suicide to prove her love. Kabir took the knife and gave her a cutter instead. Kabir insulted her for not even being loyal to her sister. Rani fumed and said he deserved to work there. The written update of 10 July 2019 Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna episode full story ends here.

