July 11 2019

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 11 July episode begins with Bajaj and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) heading towards the temple to get married. Prerna accused him of marrying her even after knowing how she felt about Anurag (Parth Samthaan). He told her that he wished her to be loyal to him. They reached the temple. Anurag was getting ready for his ceremony. He put a black dot to prevent any bad energy.

Bajaj sat in the mandap while Prerna hesitated. Pandit started the ritual as Prerna sat down. Ronit was mad for Bajaj betraying him. He learned about Prerna and Anurag's wedding. Anurag got hurt whole performing the ritual which reminded him of Prerna.

Anurag got a text regarding a gift in his room. When he reaches there, he found Ronit. He started to call police but stopped when he saw a video of Prerna and Bajaj getting married. Anurag was distraught to learn this sprinted to stop it. The written update of 11 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.