Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 15 July episode begins with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) sensing Anurag (Parth Samthaan) near her. She walked towards the car without noticing the accident victim. Bajaj and Prerna arrived at Bajaj mansion for their Grah Pravesh ceremony. Shivani called Prerna and asked about Anurag. She accused Prerna of breaking Anurag's trust and going to Bajaj leaving Anurag.
Shivani informed her that Anurag was missing since the time he headed out to stop her wedding. This made Prerna cry. Prerna couldn't bring herself to complete the Grah Pravesh ceremony and bolted from there to the hospital to find Anurag. Bajaj completes the ceremony alone feeling humiliated. Prerna reached the ward leaving her prints on the floor.
Prerna was heartbroken looking at Anurag's condition. She ranted about doing everything she could to save him in front of an unconscious Anurag. The Sharma family were dancing and celebrating when Shivani came and locked herself in the room. Shivani called Prerna to meet her but Prerna said in this lifetime she and Anurag can only be connected by hearts and not minds. She tried to make Shivani believe that she did it to save Anurag. In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, watch Mohini scolds Veena. Stay tuned!Read More