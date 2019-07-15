In Com Staff July 15 2019, 11.47 pm July 15 2019, 11.47 pm

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 15 July episode begins with Prerna (Erica Fernandes) sensing Anurag (Parth Samthaan) near her. She walked towards the car without noticing the accident victim. Bajaj and Prerna arrived at Bajaj mansion for their Grah Pravesh ceremony. Shivani called Prerna and asked about Anurag. She accused Prerna of breaking Anurag's trust and going to Bajaj leaving Anurag.

Shivani informed her that Anurag was missing since the time he headed out to stop her wedding. This made Prerna cry. Prerna couldn't bring herself to complete the Grah Pravesh ceremony and bolted from there to the hospital to find Anurag. Bajaj completes the ceremony alone feeling humiliated. Prerna reached the ward leaving her prints on the floor.