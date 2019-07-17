In Com Staff July 17 2019, 11.45 pm July 17 2019, 11.45 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's 17 July episode begins with Nivedita demanding Shivani to tell the truth. She admitted that she knew about the marriage. Veena was also shown the photograph of Prerna getting married. Mohini accused Veena of taking money from Mr Bajaj and making a deal. Veena was shattered to learn the truth. Anurag (Parth Samthaan) questioned himself why he was betrayed.

He broke down in tears while remembering the moments spent with Prerna (Erica Fernandes). Mohini cursed Prerna for going through the same pain throughout her life and that she would also get heartbroken. The doctor informed Anurag that he could go home. Veena got angry at Shivani for not telling the truth.

Mohini was afraid that Anurag would not be able to recover from the pain. She was determined to save her family. Anurag didn’t react when Nivedita tried to cheer him up. She told him to go to Switzerland for the meeting. Nivedita was shattered to see Anurag’s condition.

Mohini told her to stay strong and go for the conference to represent Basu Publications. Veena cursed Prerna for suffering from the same pain. She went to the Bajaj mansion to confront Prerna. She learned that Mr Bajaj and Prerna had left for Switzerland. In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, watch Prerna is accused of marrying Bajaj for money by Veena. Stay tuned!