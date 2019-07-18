In Com Staff July 18 2019, 11.45 pm July 18 2019, 11.45 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's 18 July episode begins with Bajaj and Prerna (Erica Fernandes) reaching their hotel in Switzerland. Veena threw away all of Prerna’s belongings and burned it all. Bajaj and Prerna were shown to their rooms.

Bajaj left for meeting leaving Prerna alone where she felt closed and suffocated. She went to the terrace and recalled her moments with Anurag (Parth Samthaan). Nivedita and Anupam arrived at the hotel and bumped into Bajaj. Nivedita accused Bajaj of ruining her brother's life. Bajaj inquired about Anurag's accident. Anupam and Nivedita were shocked to learn that he knew about the accident.

Nivedita inquired at the reception and manipulated them into telling her Bajaj's room number. Prerna didn't answer her phone so Nivedita decided to go to her room. Anurag was still grieving for Prerna. Nivedita found Prerna and asked her the reason for breaking Anurag's heart. Prerna asked her about Anurag. Nivedita blamed Prerna for ruining her family. The written update of 18 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.