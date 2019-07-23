In Com Staff July 23 2019, 10.36 pm July 23 2019, 10.36 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's 23 July episode begins with Anurag (Parth Samthaan) desperately convincing Prerna (Erica Fernandes) to come with him. Prerna decided to make him hate her instead. She told him she loved Mr Bajaj. Later, Mr Bajaj informed Nivedita that Anurag was in his room.

Anurag was not ready to believe that Prerna loved Bajaj. Prerna said love, loyalty, and trust were just a waste of time and that she only cared about money. Prerna’s words shattered Anurag and he slapped her. Anurag didn’t believe her and asked if she did everything for money. Prerna continued to pretend to care about money.

They were interrupted by Mr Bajaj and Nivedita. Anurag threatened Bajaj that he would take back what belongs to him. Nivedita and Anupam discussed the true colours of Prerna in front of Anurag. Anurag wanted to stay alone.