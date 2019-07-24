In Com Staff July 24 2019, 10.26 pm July 24 2019, 10.26 pm

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's 24 July episode begins with Mohini mocking Veena and Shivani. She stated she would inform everyone of her elder daughter's betrayal. In Zurich, Prerna (Erica Fernandes) was restless and wished to accompany Bajaj for a meeting.

They took a tour of the city and she recalled the places Anurag wished to take her. Anurag (Parth Samthaan) boarded the same boat as Bajaj and Prerna. Prerna got up and was about to stumble, Anurag and Bajaj got up to catch her but Prerna steadied herself. Nivedita spotted Anupam with another girl and got upset. Anurag mocked Bajaj and dissed him at the meeting.

Bajaj used Prerna to get back at Anurag. Anurag decided to play a fair game to win against Mr. Bajaj. He left the meeting and Prerna followed the suit. Anupam wanted to make Nivedita jealous and succeeded at it. Anurag used a comparison between waves and their love. He said their love will conquer all obstacles. The written update of 24 July 2019 Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode full story ends here.