Today's Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 15 July episode begins with Sikandar wishing to meet Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma). Mohinder asks Sikandar to know his duties as a father other than just claiming to be one. He also calls Sikandar a coward to just pressurise Kulfi and act helpless all the time. He further asks Sikandar not to come between Kulfi’s ways to success. He wanted to make Kulfi’s career in music. He also asks Sikandar not to let Kulfi go away from music. He wanted to let Kulfi work hard. He told Kulfi that he had sworn to make her a big superstar. He asked Kulfi to have faith in him. Sikandar tried hard to stop Mohindar and Kulfi. Mohindar didn’t listen to him. Mohindar and Gunjan asked Kulfi if she trusted them. They asked Kulfi to accept them as parents once. Kulfi felt compelled. She asked Mohindar to forgive her; she wasn’t able to call them parents.

Gunjan was sure that Kulfi would trust their love. Mohendar asked Kulfi to stay with them; they would shape her life, which Sikandar could never do. Gunjan took Kulfi away from Sikandar. Sikandar told Mohindar that their relationship could never change. He told that Kulfi’s relation with him wouldn’t change. Sikandar begged Mohindar to let him meet Kulfi. Mohindar wanted to teach singing to Kulfi by hiring a new teacher for her. He called Vikram Ahuja home. He told Sikandar that Vikram would be mentoring Kulfi. Sikandar got surprised seeing him.

Kulfi learned that Sikandar wouldn’t be her Guru now. She told Vikram that Sikandar was her father and Guru. Vikram asked is Sikandar was really her father. Mohindar told Vikram that Kulfi was his daughter. He asked Kulfi to take Vikram’s blessings and learn music from him. Sikandar was shattered with this sight. Vikram got happy seeing Sikandar in tears. Kulfi took Vikram’s blessings. She regarded Sikandar as her first music teacher. Vikram asked Kulfi how serious was she about singing. Kulfi told him that she could sing any time on anything.