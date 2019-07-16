In Com Staff July 16 2019, 11.13 pm July 16 2019, 11.13 pm

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala's 16 July episode begins with Kulfi (Aakriti Sharma) assuring Sikander that he was her only father and Guru. Vikram informed Mia that he was now Kulfi's Guru and he would use her for his revenge. Kulfi couldn't understand Vikram's teachings. She asked Sikander to make things right. Sikander asked Vikram to resign as Kulfi's teacher and Vikram told him that he would only do so if Sikander announced that Kulfi was his daughter.

Sikander discussed with Mahinder that Vikram was not right for Kulfi but Mahinder accused him of being jealous of her success. Sikander apologized but Mahinder didn't budge. He showed everyone the same locket as Amyra's for Kulfi. He was tieing the locket around Kulfi but Amyra knocked it out of his hand. He made a bracelet out of the broken necklace and tied it to Kulfi's wrist. He said nothing can break their relationship.

Kulfi was happy whereas Amyra felt betrayed by her own. Sikander met with Kulfi and promised her to make things right. Sikander saw Mahinder organising events for Kulfi and got upset. He stated that she would not sing at any weddings. The written update of 16 July 2019 Kulfi Kumar Bajewala episode full story ends here.