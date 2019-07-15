In Com Staff July 15 2019, 11.46 pm July 15 2019, 11.46 pm

Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 July episode begins with Simmi witnessing Ruhi and Aaliya’s argument. Simmi asks them to have breakfast together. Aaliya refuses to dine with Ruhi. Ruhi makes a work-related excuse and asks Simmi to pack her tiffin. She leaves the house and goes outside to secretly met Aaliya. They hug in a friendly manner and discuss their plan to pretend to fight to sort our Karan and Yug’s fights. They doubt their fights are working as Karan and Yug are still fighting. They want them to realize that fighting would only spoil their relations. They decide to plan something bigger. Ruhi worries that Ishita would be hurt knowing this. Aaliya tells her that they should better tell Ishita as she can really solve Karan and Yug’s differences. She makes a plan to involve Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) in the matter. Ishita gets worried when she wakes up late and doesn’t get any text from Raman (Karan Patel). She calls him and is clueless as to why he is not answering.

Simmi asks Ishita not to feel bad about it suggesting that Raman might have not sent that message to them. Ishita believes that only Raman would message her. Simmi asks her why would Raman leave a text and then make them feel stressed by not contacting again. Mani meets them and feels that someone is playing a prank on them. He tells them that he had gone to seek help from the police to find out about the number. Simmi asks him to explain the truth to Ishita. Ishita doesn’t want to listen to anyone about Raman’s death. Mani and Simmi worry about Ishita’s condition.

Mani wants to support Ishita so that she can stay calm and sound. Ishita discusses the project with Mani. Arijit joined the project discussion. Arijit advises them to keep a grand launch for their project. Mani and Ishita accept his advice. Arijit wonders why Ishita is not going mad. He enquires from Mani about the message who tells him that someone was playing a prank on Ishita, but fortunately, the family has handled it.