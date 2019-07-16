Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16 July episode begins with Ruhi and Aaliya telling Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) about their fight so that Karan and Yug would need to answer her. They complained to Ishita about each other. Aaliya asked Ishita to stop Ruhi and Karan from insulting Yug. Ruhi asked her not to provoke Ishita against Karan. Ishita got disturbed seeing them and went away. Karan and Yug felt sorry and went to assure her that things were fine between them. They hugged Ishita and wanted them to be fine. Ruhi and Aaliya did the drama to fight again. Karan and Yug stopped their fights and asked them not to drag the fight to Ishita’s notice. They promised to sort out their fights.
They tried to prove that everything was fine between them. Ruhi and Aaliya got happy. They decided to go away secretly and discuss their plans. Ruhi congratulated Aaliya for the success of her project. They got to see a dead body in the flat. They got too scared by the sight. Arijit had planted the dead body to frame them. Arijit wanted to trap Ruhi and Aaliya in the murder case. He planned to win Bhallas’ trust by saving Ruhi and Aaliya. He wanted to break the family by making all the weak points in his favour. Arijit asked his assistant to follow his instructions. He was sure that Ruhi and Aaliya wouldn’t be able to save themselves now.
Mani and Ishita planned a grand launch for the mineral water project, which was actually Raman's dream. Ishita got involved in the discussions and missed Raman. The family cried for Raman and felt bad that Ishita was celebrating and throwing a party when they had lost Raman forever. They wished to explain Ishita that Raman was dead and would never come back. The family wanted Ishita to accept the shocking news. Ishita found the family worried. She told them that Raman (Karan Patel) didn't call them, but they would scold him when he returns. Everyone got emotional hearing her. Ruhi and Aaliya returned home in a terrified state. Ruhi was tensed and speechless. Ruhi thought to tell the family about the dead body. Ruhi and Aaliya told everyone about the dead body they found. Mani and Bala informed the police to get the investigations done. Ishita got a clued about Raman from a taxi driver. Mani made sure she wouldn't hear any shocking news regarding Raman's death. The written update of 16 July 2019 Yeh Hai Mohabbatein episode full story ends here.