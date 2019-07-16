In Com Staff July 16 2019, 11.12 pm July 16 2019, 11.12 pm

Today's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16 July episode begins with Ruhi and Aaliya telling Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) about their fight so that Karan and Yug would need to answer her. They complained to Ishita about each other. Aaliya asked Ishita to stop Ruhi and Karan from insulting Yug. Ruhi asked her not to provoke Ishita against Karan. Ishita got disturbed seeing them and went away. Karan and Yug felt sorry and went to assure her that things were fine between them. They hugged Ishita and wanted them to be fine. Ruhi and Aaliya did the drama to fight again. Karan and Yug stopped their fights and asked them not to drag the fight to Ishita’s notice. They promised to sort out their fights.

They tried to prove that everything was fine between them. Ruhi and Aaliya got happy. They decided to go away secretly and discuss their plans. Ruhi congratulated Aaliya for the success of her project. They got to see a dead body in the flat. They got too scared by the sight. Arijit had planted the dead body to frame them. Arijit wanted to trap Ruhi and Aaliya in the murder case. He planned to win Bhallas’ trust by saving Ruhi and Aaliya. He wanted to break the family by making all the weak points in his favour. Arijit asked his assistant to follow his instructions. He was sure that Ruhi and Aaliya wouldn’t be able to save themselves now.