Today's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode starts with Naira (Shivangi Joshi) deciding to go to Udaipur. She felt very tensed about it and thanked her friend for guiding her onto the right path. She told her that she was going to meet other friends, but was afraid of how they would react on seeing her alive. She did not want Kairav to misinterpret the situation. The Goenkas expression their concern for Dadi. Kartik (Mohsin Khan) convinces Dadi for the surgery. Naksh tells Kartik that Dadi is in this state out of concern for Kartik’s future. He advises Kartik to accept Naira's death understand that he should move on for the sake of those who love and care for him. Knowing Kartik was Dadi’s weakness, he asks Kartik to get remarried.

He considers Vedika to be a good life partner for Kartik. He tells Kartik that the entire problem was a mess and that it was his duty to bring them out of it. He tells Kartik that this would be the right decision for him to move on in life. Kartik imagines Naira asking him to marry Vedika for Dadi’s sake. Kartik decides to marry Vedika. He goes to Vedika and proposes to her for marriage so that everything would be fine between them. Vedika tells Kartik that she does not feel Kartik is saying this willingly.

She feels unhappy that Kartik is accepting marriage by force. She refuses to marry him and tells him that she would be happy with it only if he would be happy about the marriage. He tells her that he has already lost many people in his life, and didn’t want to lose Dadi. He asks her to maintain their friendship and accept his proposal. Vedika accepts his marriage proposal. Doctors give the family shocking news that Dadi wasn’t responding to the treatment. A doctor informs Manish that Dadi's condition is deteriorating and she may lose her life if she does not respond to the treatment. Kartik panics on finding out. Kartik goes to talk to Dadi to revive her will power. He asks Dadi not to do this to him.