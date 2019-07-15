In Com Staff July 15 2019, 11.48 pm July 15 2019, 11.48 pm

Today's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke 15 July episode starts with Mishty (Rhea Sharma) missing Abir. Rajashri and Vishambhar approached Mishti and asked if she was happy with Kuhu and Kunal's relationship. Vishambhar expressed his concerns whether Kuhu will be happy in that household. Mishti assured him that Kuhu will be happy. Abir called Mishti to talk. Rajashri suggested them to plan out things for shopping. Kuhu told Mishti to not confess her feelings as she will lose her value. Kunal suggested Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) to never initiate anything. Let the girl do the work.

Kunal and Meenakshi discussed their plan over phone. Mishti reached for shopping but was disheartened when she didn't spot Abir. A woman came up to Kunal and Kuhu and called Kuhu as Mishti. Kunal corrected her addressing her as his fiancée. Kunal got aggravated and accused Mishti of insulting him publicly. Mishti requested him not to create a scene.

Kunal said he didn't want to be seen with her in public and walked away. Kuhu blamed Mishti for Kunal's departure. Mishti felt Abir felt the same as Kuhu. Parul revealed everything to the family. Abir stopped them from not letting Mishti be a part of Kuhu and Kunal's wedding.

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, watch Meenakshi tricks Mishti. Stay tuned!