June 20 2019

Today's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 20 June episode begins Mohini showing off her status to Veena. Veena got upset and thought it was impossible to deal with Mohini. Anurag (Parth Samthaan) arrived at the mansion to meet Rishabh Bajaj. The watchman prohibited him to enter and so he snuck in. Anurag stumbled upon Baja and Bajaj held a gun against his head mistaking him to be a thief.

Anurag was shocked to find all the family photos in his house. Nivedita reprimanded Mohini's behaviour in front of Veena and Veena complained about Mohini to Shivani. Mohini made a show of showing efforts to accept Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and her family for Anurag's sake. Mohini pretended to cry and melted Nivedita's heart. She consoled Mohini and Mohini got happy.

Anurag questioned Bajaj about gathering information on his business and family to which Rishabh countered that it was all business rivalry. Bajaj confessed to wanting to sabotage Basu publication.