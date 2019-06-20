In Com Staff June 20 2019, 9.00 pm June 20 2019, 9.00 pm

Talented actor Deepak Sandhu plays the very interesting character of the TV Superstar Sumeet Khanna in Star Plus’ new offering, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum produced by Sandiip Sikcand and SOL.

Deepak who has had a long and fruitful career in TV is for the first time treading into the grey space with respect to his character.

Says Deepak, “The Superstar Sumeet is the hero of a hit TV show. He has oodles of attitude and throws his weight around. While he is shown being happy around others, he has a huge tashan going with Sonakshi, his costar played by Dipika Kakar. Earlier, I have played parts that required me to be either totally positive or negative and even comic. But I have never attempted to get into the grey zone. And this is one big opportunity for me. I am positive towards all others except Sonakshi.”

“This role is a challenge for me as even though I am a TV actor, the space in which Sumeet finds himself in is very different. He is a star for everyone and is happy in everyone’s presence except for Sonakshi. I am superbly happy with the look I have been given in the show. Also, the content is great with huge scope for performance. I am an actor who will never stand like a pillar and work just for money. I am happy to be in a space where a platform is rendered for performance. And Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is just that,” he adds.

Deepak claims that the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has a huge difference in terms of presentation and will be liked by one and all. He has special praises for the lead actors Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar. “Karan id a fabulous actor. His pauses, gestures indicate that he has been in the industry for a long time and comes with huge experience. He is comfortable to work with. Dipika is also a fine actress. She does not seem to have any air, of a person who has won Bigg Boss. I am happy with the company I have on the set of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.”

As for my character, I have worked really hard on it. Now I await the response from viewers,” Deepak ends.