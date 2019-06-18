In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.18 am June 18 2019, 1.18 am

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the popular Star Plus show produced by Director’s Kut, will see the entry of Palak Purswani very soon.

She will be the blast from Kunal’s past!!

Yes, Palak will play the role of Shweta the first love of Kunal aka Ritvik Arora.

As we know, Shweta and Kunal were in love. And at the time when they were to get engaged, Shweta had ditched Kunal and gone away from his life. Kunal has been affected by this for a long time.

Now the return of Shweta will create interest in the story, as Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) has fallen in love with Kunal. Kunal too has found a good friend in Kuhu but has still not realized that he loves her.

As per a reliable source, “Kunal will now be in dilemma of getting closer to Shweta as well as with Kuhu. He will literally not want to hurt both the girls that he cares for.”

How will Shweta’s entry impact the whole situation?